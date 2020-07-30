Economic problems deepen as unemployment claims rise

Unemployment claims are contributing to the worst quarterly gross domestic product numbers ever recorded in United States history.

This news comes as those receiving unemployment checks are about to receive some more bad financial news.

Coronavirus shutdowns across the country led to the worst quarterly economic report ever recorded. Second quarter U.S. gross domestic product plunged a record 32.9%. For the second week in a row, unemployment numbers are on the rise with 1.4 million people filing for new benefits.

Jerome Powell is a Federal Reserve chairman. He said unemployment has specifically hit communities of color harder.

“The rise in joblessness has been especially severe for lower wage workers, for women and for African-Americans and Hispanics,” Powell.

People counting on unemployment checks lose the extra $600 weekly in federal help Friday and negotiations to extend those benefits as part of a larger COVID-19 relief package have stalled.

“We’re still miles apart on a number of issues. In fact, I would say there are more issues that we are apart on then where we’re closer to consensus,” Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff said.



The White House is pushing for Congress to pass a short-term extension of unemployment benefits until Congress can agree on a larger COVID-19 relief bill

“This is the greatest public health crisis in a challenge and the greatest economic challenge in at least 75 years. We need to address all of these crises,” Sen. Chuck Schumer/(D-NY) Minority Leader said.

Federal reserve chairman Jerome Powell said earlier rounds of COVID-19 relief kept Americans in their homes and businesses open. Now, that’s in doubt.



“The path forward for the economy is extraordinarily uncertain and will depend, in large part, on our ability to keep the virus in check,” Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve Chairman)

Negotiations continued today on Capitol Hill.