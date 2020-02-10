Economists predict Detroit jobs, household income will rise

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Economists are forecasting that household income and employment for Detroit residents will increase over the next four years.

Researchers with the University Economic Analysis partnership said Monday that Detroit’s unemployment rate will drop to just under 8% by 2023 and 2024.

About 6,700 more residents are expected to find jobs, mostly in the service sector. Total resident income is forecast to rise 4% to 4.7% per year through 2024. University of Michigan economist Donald Grimes says Fiat Chrysler’s new $2.5 billion assembly plant and the $4.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, should provide new job opportunities.