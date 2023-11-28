LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The owner of a dam that collapsed in 2020 causing catastrophic damage in Midland county has been ordered to pay nearly $120 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney ordered Lee Muller, a Nevada businessman and owner of the Edenville Dam, to pay the money for damaging Michigan’s natural resources.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the 2020 Edenville Dam collapse caused more than $21 million in damage to fisheries and at least $90 million in damage to an ecosystem for freshwater mussels.

The court also added in nearly $9 million dollars worth of state law violations.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised the court’s actions in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the work is a continuation of a pledge she made to residents who were devastated by the flooding.

“In 2020, after historic flooding and dam failures, we made a promise to the community to do whatever it takes to make them whole again and hold bad actors accountable for the devastating damage,” Whitmer said.

Muller was the owner of Boyce Hydro, which owned the Edenville Dam, when the dam collapsed. The same district court judge has already said that Muller hid evidence of vulnerability from state regulators. Muller has filed for bankruptcy protection in the time since the incident.

Governor Whitmer also praised the Attorney General’s office for the work it took to get to this ruling.

“I want to thank Attorney General Nessel for leading this years-long effort to bring justice on behalf of the thousands of Michiganders who’ve suffered in the aftermath of the dam failure,” Whitmer said. “In tough times, we come together as Michiganders to support each other.”