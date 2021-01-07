Secretary of Education Betsy Devos resigns

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The newly-formed union of Alphabet workers issued a statement Thursday condemning YouTube's "key role" in the growth of fascism in the United States, and criticizing the response from executives. Alphabet is the parent company of both YouTube and Google.

The statement comes a day after a mob of angry Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the certification of President-elect Biden's victory. One woman was shot by police and killed in the riots that left windows smashed, offices defaced and forced lawmakers and staff to evacuate or shelter in place.