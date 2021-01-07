Secretary of Education Betsy Devos resigns

WLNS 6 News
by: Wells Foster
FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. DeVos has extended the moratorium on student loan payments and the accrual of interest until Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Donald Trump’s secretary of Education Betsy Devos submitted her resignation today reports the Wall Street Journal.
Devos sited the Capitol riot as a reason for her resignation.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation to President Trump on Thursday night, saying the Capitol riot was an inflection point for her https://t.co/AAhSe0kL7C— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 8, 2021
