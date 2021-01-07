Secretary of Education Betsy Devos resigns

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. DeVos has extended the moratorium on student loan payments and the accrual of interest until Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Donald Trump’s secretary of Education Betsy Devos submitted her resignation today reports the Wall Street Journal.

Devos sited the Capitol riot as a reason for her resignation.

