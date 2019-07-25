Secretary of Education says “significant risk” in federal student loans

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Henry Ford Allegiance Health pledges $60,000 to local scholarships.

The scholarships are a tribute to retiring President & CEO Georgia Fojtasek’s legacy of supporting education in the Jackson community.

In recognition of Fojtasek’s three decades of leadership, Henry Ford Allegiance Health awarded $10,000 to six educational scholarships.

The Jackson Area Manufacturers Association Kids’ Programs provides scholarships to camps where students learn the principles of math, science, technology, engineering, manufacturing, computer aided design and metal fabrication by designing and completing hands on projects.

Jackson Commercial Contractors Association Grant Program awards scholarships to Jackson area graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary education and training in commercial construction trades.

Jackson Symphony Orchestra Community Music School grants need-based music education scholarships to local students.

Jackson School of the Arts Scholarships makes it possible for Jackson County children to attend art, dance and theater classes, regardless of income limitations.

Volunteers of Henry Ford Allegiance Health Scholarship awards educational funds to dependents of Henry Ford Allegiance Health staff who wish to pursue a degree in health care.

The Edward and Nella Fullman Scholarship was established by Georgia and Travis Fojtasek in her parent’s memory to support children with financial need who are living under compelling circumstances and wish to enter the field of nursing.

“My mother and father were both committed to their children’s education despite their very limited resources. Supporting access to educational opportunities for children in our community is a privilege and a way to honor my parent’s legacy,” said Fojtasek.

All recipients will receive a lump sum of $10,000 each with the expectation of using $1,000 per year over the next ten years to provide scholarships to qualified applicants.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health is a 475-bed teaching hospital in Jackson.