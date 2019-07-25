Secretary of Education says “significant risk” in federal student loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos called for a review of income verification on federal student loans.
A statement released by DeVos said in part “misrepresenting income or family size is wrong, and we must have a system in place to ensure that dishonest people do not get away with it. We didn’t create that problem, but rest assured we will fix it.”
The statement is part of a response following a recent Government Accountability Office report.
The GAO report recommendations include having the Department of Education do more to avoid potential error or fraud.
The report found more than 76,000 borrowers making no monthly payments may have had enough income to pay something.
More than 35,000 borrowers had approved plans with atypical family sizes of 9 or more.
As of September 2018, almost half of the $859 billion in outstanding federal Direct Loans was being repaid by borrowers using Income-Driven Repayment plans.