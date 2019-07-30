WASHINGTON (WLNS) – U.S. Secretary of Education called on the National Education Association today to drop a lawsuit that that governs state standards for online education.
The 2016 regulation requires online education institutions to provide a process for students in other states to complain against the institution.
The National Education Association recently sued the department over its delay in implementing the rules.
The regulation would deny federal aid to students if their institutions cannot meet the complaint process requirement.
UPDATE: Distance education lawsuit
