Educator in Ingham Co. wins Excellence in Education Award from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—An educator from Ingham County has been awarded with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Jeffrey Boyer, a third grade teacher at Forest View Elementary School, won the award.

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education awards in 2014 recognizing public school educators statewide. The winners of the weekly award get a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to classrooms, schools and school districts.

One of the weekly winners will be selected as the Educator of the Year and will get a $10,000 cash prize.

Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on the following criteria:

Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.

Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.

Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.

Leadership – They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their school or school districts.

Effectiveness – The nominee’s work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district.

A grandmother of Boyer’s former students nominated him for the award.

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher after traveling with a circus for a few years. I want to make a difference in children’s lives by driving them to be productive members of society and encouraging them to see education as a positive thing,” Boyer said.

Boyer says he loves to do activities with students to get them actively involved in learning. He created a YouTube channel during remote learning called, Boyer the Teacher Guy and made educational videos.



“I also created guided reading documents, drag and drop activities, and other remote resources that didn’t exist previously,” Boyer said, “I found ways to keep my third graders active during remote learning. When reading a story about farm life, students stood up in their homes and pretended to do farm chores like pumping water from a well, feeding chickens, and gathering eggs. To start class, I took my laptop outside to my flag pole so we could say the pledge of allegiance. I also drove to my students’ homes once a month to give them prizes for doing well and to give them more school supplies. I did whatever it took to help my students be successful during remote learning.”

Outstanding public-school educators may be nominated for an Excellence in Education award at http://bit.ly/ExcellenceInEducation or through the websites of the Lottery’s media partner stations.