BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Health officials are urging people in mid-Michigan to prevent exposure to mosquitoes after mosquitoes collected on June 30 in Barry County tested posted for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

EEE is a virus that is spread by mosquito bites to humans and animals – often, horses.

The announcement on Thursday from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department comes on the heels of Michigan’s first EEE detection of the year when mosquitoes from Bay County tested positive in July.

“EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive.

EEE is Among horses, its fatality rate is 90%.

People under age 15 and over age 50 are at the greatest risk of developing severe disease following infection with EEE.

For humans, there are no vaccines or treatments for EEE. The recommended steps to avoid mosquito-borne diseases include:

Apply insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved products.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Apply insect repellent to clothing.

Keep screens on windows and doors to avoid letting mosquitoes inside.

Empty water from mosquito-breeding sites around the home for at least a week. (Buckets, children’s pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers.

Recommended prevention measures for horses include vaccination against EEE.

There were no human cases of EEE in 2022 in Michigan. However, EEE caused the death of three horses from Eaton, Roscommon and St. Joseph counties, as well as one bird for Houghton County.

In 2019, Michigan recorded 10 cases of EEE, six of which were fatal.

If EEE is suspected or confirmed in a domestic animal, you are asked to contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.

If you think you may be experiencing symptoms of EEE, you should contact a medical provider, according to the press release.

Symptoms include: