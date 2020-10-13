EEE Grant awarded to Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Another grant was awarded to Michigan State University, this time in the Department of Entomology to examine insecticide-treated resting stations that kill mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis.

The 100-thousand dollar grant comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deal with the neurological disease which causes fever and seizures.

It remains the most dangerous mosquito-borne disease in the country as 36 cases have been reported in 15 counties as of October first.

Since there is no known cure for EEE, prevention remains the best course of action.