Efforts being made in Lansing to get people living on the moon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is an international effort to get people living on the moon and that includes work being done in Lansing and across the state.

“We’re flying on two separate missions in two different rockets in less than a year,” said the North America President of Spacebit Chuck Lauer. He is based in Lansing.

Both trips are headed to the moon with help from the CEO and founder of Spacebit Pavlo Tanasyuk.

Tanasyuk said, “The last few years we are working on the lunar rover and Michigan is playing quite a significant role in this development.”

Several Michigan schools are working on hardware development and testing for the trip. This includes the University of Michigan’s college of aerospace and Michigan Tech.

“We believe that our Michigan operations in Lansing have a bright future,” said Tanasyuk.

Lauer said, “All of our robots are handheld. We’re talking about micro-robotics that you could literally hold in your hand going a quarter-million miles away and operating on the surface of the moon.”

Lauer said they will explore, “The material resources that are pretty sure are on the moon, but we don’t have the actual surface data to confirm it. Primarily water.”

“I believe robots will be helping humans on other plants,” said Tanasyuk. “The moon is just the first step, and it’s very important that we explore the moon, and then robots will be working alongside humans on the lunar surface, that’s the future.”

They will be sending two lunar rovers that will beam back information from the moon. One has wheels and the other has spider-like legs.

Lauer said, “Rovers with legs will actually allow us to go into some interesting places where terrain is really hard, and we can’t really go there with a conventional wheel design.”

The launches are set to happen around October through December at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.