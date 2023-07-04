GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Environmental activists have raised alarms for the nation’s wetlands following the Supreme Court’s ruling that could roll back federal safeguards, but Michigan officials are confident that state agencies can pick up the slack.

In Sackett vs. EPA, all nine justices agreed that the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its bounds, however a 5-4 decision now deems that wetlands are only protected by the Clean Water Act “if they have a continuous surface connection with a larger body of water.”

The narrow interpretation would allow many more development projects to move forward without permits that trigger a federal review from the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, including ones previously covered by Section 404 of the CWA that monitored draining or filling wetlands.

According to Politico, Michigan is one of just three states that runs its own Section 404 program. Officials with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy say their team will ensure those protections stand.

“It’s not a lot of change for us. It’s actually status quo,” Anne Garwood, of EGLE’s Water Resources Division, told News 8.

Michigan’s environmental agencies have been implementing these statutes since 1984. However, Garwood says the new ruling has created some headaches.

Protesters show support for the EPA’s regulatory authority over wetlands ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sackett v. EPA. (AP file)

“I would say the only thing is there is confusion out there now. A lot of property owners, even developers and farmers, a lot of people are a little bit confused because there has been so much publicity about the SCOTUS decision,” she said. “So, we are getting a lot of questions and some people are starting projects that maybe still need state permits. It didn’t change our program or our expectations, but it has led to more confusion out there.”

The ruling won’t change how EGLE conducts business. The agency says they will continue to have boots on the ground to review permit applications and ensure Michigan’s wetlands remain protected.

“We do go to the site. We often meet with the applicants and discuss the projects and talk about ways to avoid or minimize impacts to wetlands or other resources as part of that process,” Garwood said. “That’s one of the benefits of Michigan’s state program; we have a lot of local staff that are able to have face time with applicants and really discuss projects.”

Critics, including Jill Ryan of the nonprofit Freshwater Future, believe the ruling is a major step back for the environment and presents economic and physical risks.

“Wetlands are critical resources for reducing flooding, filtering pollutants and providing critical areas for fish and wildlife to reproduce,” Ryan said in a statement. “In our Great Lakes region, this decision jeopardizes billions of dollars spent on restoring our waters and wetlands, puts homeowners at increased risk of flooding and threatens the multi-billion-dollar industries of fishing, wildlife viewing and recreation.”

Critics, however, believed the standard was too vague and unjustly restricted what owners could do with their property.

The ruling remains under review by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to determine how that authority will shift.