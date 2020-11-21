EGLE won’t interfere with Nestle water permit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state will not intervene in a controversial permit allowing Nestle to increase how much water it pumps out of Osceola County.

The permit was granted back in April, allowing the company to extract up to 400 gallons per minute at the site. That’s a 60% increase.

That water is then taken to a processing plant in Mecosta, where it will be used for Nestle’s “Ice Mountain” line of bottled water.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced today that it can only intervene in permits like this under very limited circumstances. The department says those circumstances were not met in this situation.