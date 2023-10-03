EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University students had the opportunity to hear candidates vying for three seats on the East Lansing City Council.

Tuesday night the Associated Students of MSU, the student government, hosted the debate featuring the seven of the candidates. There are eight people who will appear on the ballot in November:

Erik Altmann

Daniel E. Bollman

Kerry Ebersole Singh

Noel Garcia, Jr

Rebecca Kasen

Mark S Meadows

Joshua Ramirez-Roberts

Christopher A. Wardell

Garcia was appointed to the council Jan. 17. He is seeking to be retained on the body.

Mark Meadows served previously as Mayor, and also served in the state legislature. He resigned his position on Council in 2020.

Students were asked to submit questions in advance of the debate. Those questions prodded the candidates to share their vision of the city as well as perspectives on various issues.