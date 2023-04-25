EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing city council voted Tuesday afternoon to hire an outside investigator to review an anonymous misconduct complaint.

The six-page anonymous complaint is allegedly from a city employee. It points to multiple resignations of other employees over the past few months and claims the former city manager and other employees have been sidelined in employment decisions due to the friendship between Mayor Ron Bacon and the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion director.

The complaint further criticizes the termination of city manager, George Lahanas, this year and city attorney Tom Yeadon back in 2020.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the East Lansing city council voted to approve a joint statement saying they have no reason to believe the allegations are true. It goes on to say a third-party review will look into the letter’s claims.

Mayor Bacon denounced the complaint and said personal attacks will not be tolerated.

“As I look at the parts of this, and look at the direct attack at people’s demographics in this.” he said. “There’s elements in this I consider highly coordinated and veiled types of racism, I don’t consider it veiled anymore,” said Bacon.

Mayor Bacon also asked for a review of how complaints are submitted to the city.