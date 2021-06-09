EL Parks and Rec Director to retire after 22 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- After 22 years of service to the City of East Lansing, Parks and Recreation Director Tim McCaffrey is retiring this month.

Tim McCaffrey began his time with the department in May of 1999. Before working in East Lansing, McCaffrey worked in various parks and recreation positions in Colorado and Kansas.

A Central Michigan University Alum with a Bachelor of Science in recreation and park administration, Tim went on to get a Master’s from University of Colorado at Denver. In 1979, he became a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional (CPRP) through the National Recreation and Park Association in 1979, working as a CPRP for over 30 years.

In his time at the East Lansing Parks and Recreation Department, the local community saw growth in a multitude of ways.

Among McCaffrey’s achievements as Director include,

the opening of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC)

an expansion of the Northern Tier Trail

the building of the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center

the development and completion of the East Lansing Soccer Complex

the building of the East Lansing Softball Complex

as well as many other initiatives strengthening park infrastructure

McCaffrey expressed his sentiments on his time with the EL Parks and Rec Department,

“We’ve (the Department of Parks and Recreation) had tremendous support over the years from City Council, the Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission and the City Manager’s Office under both Ted Staton and George Lahanas,” McCaffrey said. “It’s been great to have the opportunity to work with so many community organizations that have supported and seemed to always be willing to assist with funding countless parks and recreation improvement projects, activities, programs, events and festivals over the past 20+ years. It’s also been a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with the outstanding staff in all of the City departments and, especially, the staff who make up the East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts.”

McCaffrey’s last day is Friday, June 11, 2021.