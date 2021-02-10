Elaine Hardy named 2020 LRCC ‘s ATHENA Award Recipient

LANSING, MI (WLNS) Elaine Hardy, the City of East Lansing’s first Diversity Equity Inclusion Administrator and Chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan, has been named the 2020 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient by the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC).

Elaine Hardy will formally receive the award during a special ATHENA Awards program on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. The program will be televised on WLAJ-TV and live-streamed on WLNS.com.

“I am honored to be selected as this year’s ATHENA Award recipient and to join distinguished members from our region who exemplify the ideals of principled leadership, innovation, and service to humanity,” said Hardy. “These individuals have blazed a trail that is leading us to a stronger, more inclusive, and noble community.”

“Elaine Hardy’s dedication and commitment have been instrumental in advancing the cause of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the City of East Lansing and throughout the region,” said Tim Daman, president & CEO, LRCC. “She has worked tirelessly through the years serving others, mentoring youth, and advancing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She epitomizes what the ATHENA Leadership Award is all about.”

Elaine began her professional career in Lansing in 1993 at the Downtown Lansing YMCA. While there, she piloted the development of one of the region’s most successful teen development programs. She remained with the YMCA as the Director of Youth and Family Programs until 2001 when she went to the City of East Lansing as the Coordinator of the City’s newly established community center, then still under construction.

She served for 19 years as the manager of East Lansing Hannah Community Center’s day-to-day operations, a 10 million-dollar, multi-use flagship recreation and enrichment facility. Over the past two decades, Elaine has helped expose over 3,500 at-risk teens to historically black colleges, college programs, and professional careers during the annual Y-Achievers college immersion tour. She works tirelessly to encourage students to pursue college as “the next step,” often reminding them that a college education should not be an optional life choice.

Elaine Hardy is currently serving as the City of East Lansing’s first appointed Diversity Equity and Inclusion Administrator. She is responsible for leading the City organization and its 600 employees through a full cultural realignment.

The ATHENA Award is presented annually in over 500 communities internationally. It recognizes individuals for professional excellence, providing valuable service to the community and actively assisting women attaining of professional excellence and leadership skills. To learn more: https://www.lansingchamber.org/athena-awards