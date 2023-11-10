LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the person in photographs published on its social media.

The department said two people worked together to steal an older woman’s wallet.

(Photos/Jackson Police Dept.)

One person distracted the older woman, while the other reached into her purse and took the wallet, the department said in a social media post. The person seen in the photographs is the suspect who used the woman’s credit card shortly after the theft, according to the Jackson police.

The agency is asking anyone with information about this person or the incident to contact Officer Marcum at 517-768-8774, or tmarcum@cityofjackson.org.