Elected leaders hope residents “Turn on the Lights” tonight to remember those lost to Covid-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist are asking Michiganders to turn on their porch/outdoor lights on Wednesday, March 10 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic and to honor the lives of those who have passed.

“We’ve had a difficult year and lost so many fellow Michiganders, “said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I urge everyone to turn on their porch lights for an hour, so that we can remember those we’ve lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we’re in this together. As we mark this occasion, we also look towards the light at the end of the tunnel. We have three safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of science, that will help protect you, your family, and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal.”

“It’s been one year since COVID-19 was found in Michigan, and as a result, this virus has changed almost every aspect of our daily lives, but despite its darkness, we have seen the brightest light shine in the determined resolve of each other during these trying times,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “The simple act of turning on our lights is a way to remember and honor those we have lost and show that we’re all in this together and we will emerge from this crisis, together.”