Election bills clear state house headed back to the state Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The Michigan House of Representatives has passed two controversial bills that would make voter ID laws more strict in Michigan.

Michigan law currently states if a registered voter does not have personal identification when they go to vote they are allowed to sign an affidavit. When voters sign an affidavit they are still allowed to vote. Local clerks will be able to verify voter identity within six days.

The new bills that have passed the Michigan House of Representatives say the burden of proof would shift to the voter whose vote would not be counted unless the voter comes back within six days, and show their state Identification such as driver’s licenses.

The two pieces of legislation have already cleared both chambers. However, the Michigan House of Representatives has made some changes.

The bills are headed back to the Michigan State Senate for further evaluation.