Election Bureau recommends certifying the results in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Bureau of Elections is recommending that the state certify the Nov. 3rd election results, solidifying Joe Biden as the winner in our state.

The Board of State Canvassers, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, will vote on that issue Monday.

In the recommendation posted online today, the Bureau says any errors that happened on Election Day did not affect the counting of votes, and that the outcome is correct.

Certification of the election results has been a contentious topic this week, especially in Wayne County, where two Republican canvassers initially refused to certify the results, then later approved them. They have since asked to rescind those votes.