Election clerks to process absentee ballots one day early

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – In a effort to give election clerks additional time to process the surge of absentee votes in this upcoming presidential election, Governor Whitmer signed a new bill that will allow city clerks to begin processing ballots on November 2nd.

Previously, election officials couldn’t remove ballots from outer envelopes until 7 a.m. on election day, but the new law allows them to be opened, but not counted, one day earlier.

This process will only apply to Michigan cities or townships of at least 25,000 people.

Almost three million Michigan voters requested absentee ballots so far and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says nearly 400,000 have already been returned.