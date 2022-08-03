CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates.

According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts 11 and 12,) commonly referred to a split precinct, designated as 1A and 1B. The split requires two different ballot styles for those races, even though they take place within the same precinct.

The ballots are tracked separately within the poll book. The error resulted form a 2020 commissioner district reapportionment which created a new split in the precinct that hadn’t existed previously. The issue occurred when inspectors did not separately identify and track voters as 1A or 1B when providing ballots.

Bosworth is currently consulting the State Bureau of Elections. However, both races exceed the 98-voter margin of error.

An examination of the poll books will be conducted by the Eaton County Board of Canvassers.

Th County Commissioner candidate primaries in District 2 Precinct 1 of the City of Charlotte were the only races affected by the error.