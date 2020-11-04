ELECTION: Ingham Co. Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth returns for another term

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Democrat incumbent Scott Wriggelsworth is returning for another term as the Ingham County Sheriff after defeating Republican Daniel Wells.

The Sheriff’s Office is located in Mason, Michigan, and is one of the largest in size out of 83 departments in the State of Michigan. The Ingham County Jail houses up to nearly 500 inmates. The Sheriff’s Office is nationally recognized as a leader in both law enforcement and corrections.

Most recently, Sheriff Wriggelsworth announced the Ingham County Sheriff’s office would be receiving new body camera equipment.

In an Oct. 6 interview with 6 News, he said, “We’re excited about it. we’ve never had an issue within car cameras, and we invite the community to be able to see how we police our community.”

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of body cams, newer and upgraded in-car cameras systems, and the cost of storing footage.

The footage which needs to be saved plays a huge role in the five-year budget of $365,000 that has been set aside for this equipment.

Each deputy is set to get a body cam early January 2021. Sheriff Wriggelsworth said it’s going to be a learning experience for everyone.

“Indubitably there are going to be things that we can learn from. that we see on body cam. so that’s only going to make us a better agency as well,” said Wriggelsworth.