ELECTION PREVIEW: Jackson city mayor

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Next week, voters in Jackson will pick the two people who get to run for mayor on the November ballot.

There are three candidates, but only one will get the chance to serve in Jackson’s top seat.

Current mayor Derek Dobies, city councilmember Jeromy Alexander, and resident Cindy Eby are all running for the spot.

“I think I’ve done good work, you know, listening, hearing people’s problems that they face, that they want to see fixed as a community, and then providing the leadership on council, working with my colleagues to actually address some of those issues,” said Dobies.

Dobies says his main concerns are gun violence in the city, fixing Jackson’s roads, and working on bringing development outside of the downtown area.

“We’ve got some big problems, but I’m really enthusiastic about our opportunity to fix them, but also build a city that creates opportunity for all,” said Dobies.

Eby, on the other hand, says she doesn’t think the current city government is doing a good job.

“Here in Jackson, we see the same trend we see all over the world really and that is that wealth is being transferred outward and there’s a whole bunch of people who are just being left behind,” said Eby.

So she’s running to change that.

“I have a good understanding of the problems that our city faces and I have terrible concern for what’s happening to our city, so when nobody else stepped forward I just felt like I had to,” said Eby.

The third candidate, Jeromy Alexander, couldn’t be reached for an interview today, but based on his website, he stands for issues including fixing the roads, lowering the cost of living for residents, and creating an inclusive and diverse city that treats all people with respect.

The election takes place this Tuesday and the two candidates with the most votes will move forward to the November ballot.