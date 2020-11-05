ELECTION: Republican Incumbent Julie Alexander wins re-election in the 64th District

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Incumbent Julie Alexander has won her third and final re-election in Michigan’s 64th district.

Representative Alexander defeats democrat Sandra Hofman-Kingston and Libertarian Norman Peterson.

The 64th District comprises:

The City of Jackson

Concord Township

Hanover Township

Napoleon Township

Pulaski Township

Sandstone Township

Spring Arbor Township

Summit Township

In 2018, the Republican-lead district backed her with 58% of the vote.

The 57-year-old Alexander ran on a platform of economic opportunity, fiscal accountability and limited government. Citing specifics including protecting health care, fighting against the ban of employer-based health insurance, investing in students and education, fixing the roads and making car insurance affordable.

In an October interview with our media partners at MLIVE, Alexander said the legislature needs to continue addressing the COVID-19 pandemic head-on.

“I think the first thing we need to do is continue,” Alexander said. “These are challenging times and we need to continue listening to our healthcare experts and working on smarter government response to the pandemic that protects our lives, our livelihood and public health.”