BREAKING: Tim Walberg wins another round representing Michigan District 7

(WLNS) — Representative Tim Walberg will return for a seventh term in Michigan’s 7th District, renewing the area as a Republican Stronghold.

Republican Congressman Walberg whose served since 2010 says, it’s his previous actions to help the economy that makes him deserving of another term.

“Tax Reform. Tax reduction we passed. Co-sponsor legislation do that. Regulatory reform that made it more possible for business, and remembers before March we had the strongest economy this country had ever known,” said Rep. Tim Walberg, 7th Congressional district.

Walberg is known for his alignment with President Trump, touting the economy as part of his reelection campaign.

When is comes to the COVID-19, Walberg agrees lockdowns are not the answer. He says we should build on everything the country has learned about the virus over the last 7 months.

“With personal sanitation, keeping clean, staying away if we are sick, wearing the masks, keeping proximity issues, but ultimately we can’t live this way for life,” said Walberg.

District 7 encompasses Branch, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, and Lenawee counties and also includes a majority of Calhoun and a large portion of Western and Northern Washtenaw counties, including the cities of Ann Arbor and some in Monroe County.