ELECTION UPDATE: Lansing City Council Ward 1 results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Council Ward 1 election results are in with incumbent Jody Washington and Brandon Betz moving forward to the general election on Tuesday, November 5th.

In total five candidates competed tonight for the seat including Washington and Betz as well as Scott Hughes, James Pyle and Farhan Sheikh-Omar.

