Campaign Profile: Congressman John Moolenar for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are two weeks away from the November election and this week 6 News continues it’s profiles of the candidates running for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.

WLNS Araceli Crescencio sat down with incumbent Congressman John Moolenar who says if elected to another term his number one priority is to rebuild.

“It was going so well before the virus. We can continue to grow as a state so that families can stay together and the next generation can be here, and make their future her in Michigan,” said Moolenar.

He’s currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee— that is in charge of overseeing how the government spends money

Moolernar says he brings experience in the private and public sectors to the job.

“I think the policies for economic growth i’ve supported whether it’s the new trade deal that opens up new markets for farmers and encourages more to be manufactured here in the united states,” he said.

Moolenar has served at the local– state– and national level– for more than 15 years.

“The work we did at the local level we helped with the sewer system that was backing up in people’s basement- that was one thing, at the state level I worked on groundwater issues and helping resolve conflicts between neighbors, now we’re working on things like the great lakes, and a new lock at the Sue Locks, and helping defeat the coronavirus,” Moolenar said.

Moolenar is up against democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard. He says he’s asking for your vote to continue serving.

“I think when you are helping your community there is a certain reward to that,” Moolenar said.