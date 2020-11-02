Over 30,000 absentee ballots to be opened today, but can’t be counted until tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- For the first time ever a new Michigan law will allow clerks in Michigan cities with a population of at least 25,000 to open absentee ballot envelopes and remove the ballot from its envelope, without exposing the ballot a day before Election Day.

Today dozens of election workers are opening more than 30,000 envelopes in Lansing.

Before now election workers haven’t been allowed to remove ballots from envelopes until 7 a.m. Election Day, but this year due to the pandemic and record amount of absentee ballots cast, state lawmakers passed a new law giving clerk’s in larger cities a head start.

That means workers could open them today between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., so they are ready to be counted as soon as polls open tomorrow.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says they are glad they could get a head start, but wishes they had more time, “we’re able to pre-process for 10 hours today now that 10 hours is not as much as we asked from legislators we would like to be able to process for several days and be able to feed them into a tabulator like many many other states do but we’re taken what we’re given.”



