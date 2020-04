Electric Forest Festival Headquarters announced they’re cancelling the festival for 2020.

On their website they wrote, “after weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021.”

People who purchased tickets for the 2020 festival have the option to retain wristbands and lodging packages for summer 2021’s festival and submit for a refund.