MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will do the final traffic signal work at the Marsh Road and Grand River Avenue intersection Tuesday, Aug. 29, and the final traffic signal work at the Meridian Mall intersection on Grand River Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 30, Meridian Township Police said in a Facebook post Monday.

The work is expected to go from about 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. If it rains during that time, MDOT will reschedule the work–likely for the following day, according to the Facebook post.

Meridian Township will announce the updated traffic signal work if weather delays occur, the police department said.

The department also announced that the traffic signals will not have power while they are under electrical work, and there will be no left-hand turns during the work. The intersection on which work is underway will operate as a four-way stop for righthand and through-traffic movement. Left-turn lanes will be closed, and temporary stop signs and no left-turn signs will be installed.

Meridian Township Police said it encourages people to seek alternate routes on Tuesday and Thursday this week, as there will be traffic delays.

It is the final work for MDOT’s Grand River Avenue construction project.