Elementary school being renamed to honor Representative John Lewis

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Public School District is reopening one of its shuttered school buildings and when it does it will be renamed to honor an icon of civil rights in America who passed away last year.

The former Lincoln Elementary School building is in the middle of a $9 million dollar renovation with the goal of welcoming back 350 elementary students this fall.

Organizers say, when it reopens it’ll be renamed in honor of John Lewis, a U.S. Representative and civil rights activist from Georgia, who passed away in July.

Superintendent Jeff Beal says he hopes Lewis’ sense of hope and optimism will give students a positive start to their academic careers.