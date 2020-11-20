Elephant rescued from a well in India

India — Rescue staff and villagers in southern India hoisted an elephant out from the bottom of a well on Friday, November 20th, in an operation that stretched over 14 hours.

A farmer in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu heard the cries of the elephant in the well the day before and alerted local authorities who arrived at the 55ft-deep well with a team of 50.

Despite the depth of the well, the water inside was shallow and was pumped out to make it easier to access the 25-year-old make elephant.

Concerned villagers dropped banana leaves down the well for the elephant to eat as the rescue attempt got underway, according to local media reports. Two excavators, trucks, and a crane were used in the operation, which brought the elephant out, unharmed a little after midnight.