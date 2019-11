LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Studies show that one in twelve children in Michigan will experience the death of a parent or sibling by their 18th birthday.

In hopes of shining a light on this issue on Children’s Grief Awareness Day, 6 News reporter Dana Whyte is here for you in the video above with a look inside Lansing’s Ele’s Place.

