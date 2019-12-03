Elevated levels of lead detected in a Lansing Schools drinking water

A letter from Lansing school officials confirms lead was detected in Everett high schools drinking water.

This comes weeks after photos and videos surfaced online from students showing discolored water sprouting from the school’s water fountains.

School officials initially brushed off the images saying they were caused by new construction in the area and would be cleared soon.

Additional testing was performed when the three water fountains continued to dispense discolored water after several line flushes.

School officials tell 6 News the three fountains have been removed and replaced and a new water filtration system is scheduled to be installed tomorrow.