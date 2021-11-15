Eligible Michiganders to get additional help for groceries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will get an additional monthly payment in November to make groceries more affordable in time for the holidays.

“My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” said governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets as we all look forward to gathering with our loved ones over the holidays.”

Nearly 1.26 million Michiganders will receive additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from November 13th until 23rd. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household sizes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.