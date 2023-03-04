LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In this week’s Capital Rundown, more details on U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin’s decision to run for Senate, as Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor also discusses his consideration for making a run for Congress.

Also in the show, catching up with Michigan headlines with Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

And three weeks since the tragic shooting at Michigan State University’s campus, how are Michigan’s lawmakers responding? What changes with gun control regulations are being discussed at the Capitol?

All of this and more is discussed in this week’s Capitol Rundown. You can watch the full show in the video player above.