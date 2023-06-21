LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is running to replace U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, she is also trying to influence the race to replace her seat in Congress in 2024.

The East Lansing Democrat said she is trying to recruit former State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. for the job.

After Hertel was term-limited out of office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked him as her chief legislative lobbyist.

At this time, he is deeply involved in wrapping up Whitmer’s budget and has been unavailable for comment, but this is what we know.

One by one, the prominent Democratic names that were mentioned as possible candidates for the Congressional seat have dropped out — starting with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, who has no intentions of changing his mind.

“17 months away from my family and friends and having a life is not something I’m willing to do right now,” Schor said.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum also announced she is longer in contention. Lansing area Senator Sarah Anthony and Lansing area Rep. Angela Witwer have also been mentioned as possible contenders.

Anthony says she’s still thinking about it and trying to decide.

“I get encouraged to run for another office all the time. I’ll tell you Lansing is always my top priority. I haven’t made an official announcement yet. But the people of mid-Michigan asked me to be their senator, and that’s what I’m focused on right now,” Anthony said.

Slotkin and others believe that Hertel has a strong political name, a strong voter base in the area and could raise the money needed to defeat former Congressional candidate and former State Sen. Tom Barrett who is the odds-on favorite to be the Republican candidate.