LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Representative Elissa Slotkin is preparing for a new year in Congress.

Slotkin released a statement Tuesday outlining her legislative priorities for 2023.

Among Slotkin’s top priorities are reshoring American manufacturing, lowering healthcare costs and countering the Chinese Communist Party.

She unveiled her legislative goals to Congress as new members are set to be sworn in at Capitol. She represents Michigan’s new 7th Congressional District, which includes all of Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Livingston Counties, as well as parts of Eaton, Oakland, and Genesee Counties.

“In this new term, I’m eager to work across the aisle to continue to address the challenges everyday Michiganders face by lowering the cost of prescription drugs and health care, bringing our manufacturing jobs back to the United States, countering the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, protecting Michigan’s lakes and environment, and honoring our commitment to our veterans. Over the last two years we’ve made great strides in all of these areas, often with bipartisan support, but it’s clear there is more work to be done. I’m ready and willing to work with anyone – no matter their party – to address these issues as we head into the new year. It’s time to get to work.” Representative Elissa Slotkin

Slotkin has kept active in Congress, co-authoring the Honoring Our PACT Act, which expanded healthcare access for veterans impacted by toxic burn pits.

The release also stated Slotkin aims to protect Michigan’s natural environments and lakes and to strengthen U.S. supply chains.