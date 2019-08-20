Elissa Slotkin’s ‘Cost of Care’ tour stops in Livingston County, next up Ingham County

Today, US Representative Elissa Slotkin visited Howell and Brighton for her “Cost of Care” tour.

The month-long tour across district 8 will address concerns people have with access and cost associated with mental health care, and developmental disabilities.

Slotkin says she will talk to healthcare professionals, patients and families to determine how she can help create real change for Michiganders.

“We’re here figuring out what the needs are, and asking people in Livingston, who work in the field to help us draft legislation, edit legislation so that I can sponsor things that actually help us here on the ground,” says Slotkin.

Today she visited the Arc of Livingston in Brighton and CMH Stepping Stones Engagement Center in Howell.

Prior to today, Slotkin went to Oakland County. Next, she is headed to Ingham County. Sparrow Hospital and Michigan State University are a few places she plans to visit.