Elizabeth Warren stops in Detroit for event at Eastern Market

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is one of just five candidates left in the running for the Democratic nomination.

Warren made several stops in Michigan last year in Detroit and Lansing and was the first candidate to hire a state director and open a campaign office in the Great Lakes state.

That office is located in Detroit, where Warren has focused her efforts on creating what she calls a grass roots movement.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. March 3. at the Eastern Market and the event starts at 7:15 pm.

It is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but admission is first-come, first-serve.

6 News reporter Brittany Flowers will be live at 6 p.m. for more updates.