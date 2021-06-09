Crime Stoppers: Help Crime Stoppers catch its 1,000th fugitive

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in two cases today, one armed robbery and one subject is wanted in a larceny case.

If either of these fugitives are caught, Crime Stoppers will reach 1,000 fugitives arrested.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on June 6, 2021 on the 5800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

An unidentified male entered the business and took multiple items from the business without paying for them. When confronted by an employee, the male brandished a firearm.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, or the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.





CASE TWO:

Rourke Anthony Strittmatter has a warrant for larceny out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Strittmater is male, 33, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes