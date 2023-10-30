LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two vandalism suspects, ELPD posted on social media Monday.

The suspects, who on Saturday around midnight allegedly vandalized lighting equipment used by the city of East Lansing in the downtown area, are pictured below.

Photos from East Lansing vandalism (ELPD)

ELPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects’ identity, or that of the other people shown in the photos, to contact Detective Kristy Schwalm at 517-319-6852, or kschwal@elpolice.com.