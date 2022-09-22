EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a string of chaotic gameday weekends, the East Lansing Police Department released an update on efforts to keep downtown safe.

“ELPD is allocating all of its resources to address recent safety issues in the downtown area,” said East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson in a press release. “We are also partnering with area law enforcement agencies, keeping our various stakeholders involved and looking at other avenues to make sure the community is safer where we have seen recent incidents of violence. These incidents of violence are unacceptable, and people will be held accountable for their actions.”

During busy weekends in downtown East Lansing, particularly during home football weekends, ELPD will put more officers in cars and on foot downtown. Officers from other agencies may assist. Officers will engage with residents more and city ordinances like open container laws will be enforced more frequently.

Additional safety measures, such as enhanced lighting and video cameras, may be installed downtown as well.

These measures come after a string of violence and disorderly conduct, such as the Sept. 11 shooting on M.A.C Ave and an incident on Sept. 6 where officers were struck with bottles.

ELPD also reminded residents of the following safety tips: