File video from the event in the past

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Residents of East Lansing will have a chance to meet some of the men and women behind the badge on Wednesday.

The East Lansing Police Department is hosting another “meet and greet” at Henry Fine Park. The event includes food and drinks and will provide a chance for people to ask questions and make suggestions.

The officers that are connected to the event are responsible for neighborhoods, including Pinecrest, Tamarisk, Harrison Meadows, Abbott Parkside, Abbott Woods, Northern Meadows, Stonelake Condos, Chartwell, Hawthorn, Harvard Cowley, and Shaw Estates, but the event is open to anyone who lives in East Lansing.

The event will run from 3-5 p.m.