EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The names of the East Lansing Police officers involved in the April 25 Meijer shooting have been released as part of the Department’s regular use of force reports.

Jose Viera, Jim Menser and Jeff Horn were named in the use of force report relating to the officer-involved shooting at the Lake Lansing Meijer that resulted in one man being wounded.

Two of the three named officers are under investigation for their roles in the shooting. The lawyer for Viera confirmed that Viera is under investigation.

According to Viera’s lawyer, Horn aimed his weapon, but officer Menser was the one who fired.

The officers responded to calls of a weapons complaint and spotted a man that allegedly fit the description of the suspect. The man fled, causing ELPD officers to open fire in the parking lot.

The suspect survived and was released. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

As with all police-involved shootings, the Michigan State Police is investigating.

The officers’ names were confirmed by cross-checking the Department’s use of force report and the Department’s list of staff.

