LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police Department officials say Monday night’s shelter in place order was the result of a “shots fired” report.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, to 16789 Chandler Road. At about 9:12 p.m. a NIXLE alert announcing the shelter in place was sent.

When officers arrived on scene shortly after 8:50 p.m. they set up a perimeter around the apartment building. The caller had reported hearing five to ten shots fired.

Officers were able to talk with an individual inside the apartment building by phone.

Further investigation determined there were no gun shots at the building Monday night.

Officials said in a press release one person was detained for a short time, but was released when the investigation determined no crimes had been committed. The individual was connected with ELPD social workers who provided mental health resources to both the individual and their family.

ELPD officials reminded the public Community Mental Health of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties offers walk-in care 24 hours per day and encourage anyone in crisis to visit www.ceicmh.org.

“Additional support for community members can be obtained by dialing 988,” the agency reported in its press release. “This number is for anyone experiencing any kind of emotional distress, as well as providing support for those who are worried about a loved one who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.”