EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has received multiple calls from citizens regarding a scam attempt.

According to the ELPD, scammers are posing as ELPD personnel on the phone, stating that the victim owes the ELPD money for warrants or tickets.

ELPD advises the public that they will never ask for payment over the phone, nor will they ask for payment in the form of gift cards.