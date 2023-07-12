EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Police Department has learned of a phone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone identifying themselves as “Chief of Police,” ELPD said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The person pretending to be Chief of Police has been telling people on the phone that they have warrants in their names.

ELPD emphasized in the post that it would never notify a person over the phone of a warrant in their name, and not to provide any identifying, banking or other personal information over the phone.