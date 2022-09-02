EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – MSU celebrated its first game of the new football season as thousands of people spilled out into the streets of East Lansing. As a result, ELPD beefed up its security.

“Well, we had a lot of house parties and people in the bars before the game. Right now, it’s starting to slow down because most people are watching the game or in the stadium. We have a couple of extra patrols coming in at nine and once the game starts getting in later quarters,” Sgt. Jayson Young of the East Lansing Police Department said.

“I’m feeling really hyped for MSU it’s a really fun game. We’re just happy to be here. I’m definitely gonna make sure all my friends get home safe and check up on them. Travel in groups. Stay together. I’m definitely gonna be staying with my two friends and drinking a lot of water, lots of water it’s really important,” a group of Spartan fans said.



MSU student Nickolaus Dingman said whatever you do, don’t drink and drive.

“Uber is kind of costly right now so if you can take an Uber take it, but if not make sure you have a place to stay, make sure you’re safe, and drink responsibly,” Dingman said.

Sgt. Young has a few tips of his own when it comes to ensuring everyone has a pleasant evening.

“Just stay safe just walk in groups, make sure you’re not alone, make sure you have someone sober with you just to keep track of events that are going on, don’t drink excessively, and just try to get home safely.”